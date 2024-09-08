Top track

Twig Harper - Negative Charge

Twig Harper, Ida Rowan and Evan Verploegh, EMAS

miniBar
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James Twig Harper Johnston is an electronic sound artist currently based in Los Angeles. Raised in Florida, Harper cut his teeth in Flint Michigan, playing guerrilla shows on homemade hacked electronics in Scheme, Mini-Systems, and Nautical Almanac. Coming...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Twig Harper

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

