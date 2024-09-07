DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rubber City Jazz Fest

Musica
Sat, 7 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsAkron
About

Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival
September 5-7

Saturday September 7 @ Musica

Corey Dennison
The Smokeface Band
Nathan Paul & The Admirables

6PM Door
7PM Show
Free Admission

For more information: www.rubbercityjazz.org

All ages
Presented by Musica.

Lineup

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

