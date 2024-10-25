DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kit Sebastian x Psychedelic Porn Funk
Kit Sebastian draws inspiration from various genres and parts of the world. Anatolian psychedelia plays a role, as well as Brazilian tropicalismo, jazz, and British psych-pop. The duo describes their music as "Anatoli...
Yes, you have access to the concert and the party!
Yes, there will be Porn Funk tickets sold separately!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.