Kit Sebastian x Psychedelic Porn Funk

Import Export
25 Oct - 27 Oct
GigsMünchen
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kit Sebastian x Psychedelic Porn Funk

Kit Sebastian draws inspiration from various genres and parts of the world. Anatolian psychedelia plays a role, as well as Brazilian tropicalismo, jazz, and British psych-pop. The duo describes their music as "Anatoli...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Behind the Green Door.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kit Sebastian

Import Export

Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80637 Munich, Germany
Doors open9:00 pm

Are the tickets also for the Porn Funk party?

Yes, you have access to the concert and the party!

Are there Porn Funk only tickets available?

Yes, there will be Porn Funk tickets sold separately!

