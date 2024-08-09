DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KFC Murder Chicks are a fictional homeless girl metal band created by DJ Rozwell (James Sherrill) that play a role in a supposed extensive sci-fi conspiracy augmented reality game, (AKA ARG) most commonly known as 'Erratas'. In reality they are an electron...
