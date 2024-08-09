DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KFC Murder Chicks / DJ Rozwell / Formless / more..

Static Age Records
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KFC Murder Chicks are a fictional homeless girl metal band created by DJ Rozwell (James Sherrill) that play a role in a supposed extensive sci-fi conspiracy augmented reality game, (AKA ARG) most commonly known as 'Erratas'. In reality they are an electron...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
KFC Murder Chicks, DJ Rozwell

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

