DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Smiling Phases & Futile

La Marbrerie
Sat, 7 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Smiling Phases & Futile c’est l’histoire d’une union qui naît sur les dancefloors de la mer Baltique, une union qui nourrit des mêmes valeurs et vision de la fête, une union qui donne aujourd’hui ce beau plateau : Tornado Wallace b2b Kasper Marott

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tornado Wallace, Kasper Marott, Nadann and 1 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

