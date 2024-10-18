Top track

Lollise - The Booty

Afro-futurist Pop: Lollise

The Local
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

After many years of recording and touring with Underground System and the FELA! band, Lollise now shares her own bold Afro-futurist pop sound, rich with layers of kinetic, danceable percussion and gentle waves of ambient noise. Lollise is a multi-disciplin...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lollise

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

