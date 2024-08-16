DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FOB vs. Paramore: an all fob and paramore emo night

Mahall's
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyCleveland
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you ready to dance, dance and make some mmrs? Emo Night CLE presents a night to celebrate the full discographies of Fall Out Boy and Paramore. From hits and classics like Sugar, We're Going Down and Misery Business to newer songs and deeper cuts - afte...

18+
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

