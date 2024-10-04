Top track

Mr. Diva

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Arden Gild Hall

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
$22.66

About

Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band are fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek a.k.a. Kaleta. The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria where Afrobeat was born. Kaleta's...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
Lineup

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will There Be Seating?

Plenty of seating, but also a dance area in the center of the room and front.

