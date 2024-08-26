Top track

Imagine - Asylum Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bermondsey Carnival- Southwark Park | Free Entry

Southwark Park
Mon, 26 Aug, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Imagine - Asylum Remix
Got a code?

About

Bermondsey Carnival is back! Bermondsey Social Club are bursting with excitement to invite you to this wonderful free-entry event taking place on August bank holiday Monday. We are thrilled about Shola Ama headlining and the diverse lineup, as well as the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.

Lineup

1
No Fixed Address, Nancy Noise, Jesse James and 1 more

Venue

Southwark Park

Gomm Road, Southwark, London, SE16 2TY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.