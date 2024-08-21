Top track

Inês Loubet - Olha o Rio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

State is Flow Show - Summer '24 FT. Inês Loubet

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Inês Loubet - Olha o Rio
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D is required upon entry.

After the success of the State Is Flow monthly jam night at Ninety One Living Room, the artists behind it have switched to a new seasonal live show format. They'll be joined by some incredibly tal...

This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D is required upon entry.
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Inês Loubet

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.