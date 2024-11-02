Top track

Cherubs + Rid of Me

Crofters Rights
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Rightfully hailed as “the noisiest pop music on the planet” by Pitchfork, Austin, TX’s cult noise rock trio CHERUBS have been purveyors of sonic bedlam since their inception in 1991. After an unforeseen return to the scene from a two-decade hiatus in 2014,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rid of Me, Cherubs

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

