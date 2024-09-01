Top track

LACERATION, Molten, Eloteros, Cielo Impuro + more

Sinwave
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:00 pm
From $11.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bay Area death metal takes over Sin City Sunday September 1st! Catch LACERATION with special guests MOLTEN, plus Vegas' own ELOTEROS, CIELO IMPURO and WRENCHED!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
Lineup

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

