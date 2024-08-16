Top track

beabadoobee: Intimate Performance @ XOYO

XOYO
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an intimate out-store performance with beabadoobee live from XOYO, celebrating the release of her highly-anticipated third album, 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' via Dirty Hit, released August 16th, 2024. General Admissi...

This is a 14+ event (under 18 to be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Beabadoobee

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

