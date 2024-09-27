Top track

Demob Happy - Mother Machine

Demob Happy

Covo Club
Fri, 27 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€16.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Demob Happy

According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up H Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Da "OK Computer" a "Screamadelica", la storia ha dimostrato che il terzo album di una band è quando tutto inizia a diventare reale. Quando, dopo un esordio “introduttivo” e un secondo disco che sperimenta nuovi suoni, la particolare alchimia di un gruppo e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

Demob Happy

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

