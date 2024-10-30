Top track

Seun Kuti & The Egypt 80

Largo Venue
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Seun Kuti is a Nigerian musician, singer, and songwriter renowned for his captivating performances and socially conscious music. He is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun has spent most of his life preserving and extending his father’s pol...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

