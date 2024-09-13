DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Disco Express : Paris

POPUP!
Fri, 13 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Appel à tous les amoureux du groove, le DISCO EXPRESS s’associe avec le POPUP du Label pour une fête à la rentrée qui s’annonce inoubliable !

Considéré comme l'un des principaux labels disco de Londres, The Disco Express a obtenu le soutien de Nightmares...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magnolia, Larry Houl

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

