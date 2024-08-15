DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chalk Talk

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chalk talk is the product of four girls trying to find a method to their musical madness. It is an attempt to musically capture our worst fears, teenage hopes and bedroom poetry. Nina spearheads the band with lead guitar and catchy vocals. Sophia is the rh...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kitten Eats Dog.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chalk Talk

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

