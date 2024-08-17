DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Torture Garden Summer Ball

Scala
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £35.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

9pm - 6am

Embrace your most salacious summer fever dreams, as we transform Scala into a dark paradise. Set across 3 floors, featuring TG debut performances from our host Loose Willis, and international burlesque artist Gina Sterling, this promises to be a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Torture Garden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.