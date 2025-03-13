Top track

Martin Kohlstedt

Hallé at St Michaels
Thu, 13 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Martin Kohlstedt is among the outstanding composers, pianists and producers for instrumental music and electronica. His past albums and their respective reworks were rewarded with international recognition and concert tours throughout the whole world.

This is a 14+ show. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martin Kohlstedt

Venue

Hallé at St Michaels

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

