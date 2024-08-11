DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Greene w/ Sasha Ishkov

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
$18.54
Live at Gold-Diggers: Les Greene set to take the stage sharing original music both released and unreleased. Multi-Genre fluidity, 50s inspired, high energy, rock n soul singer plans on leaving it on the stage. With an opening set of acoustic original tunes...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Les Greene

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

