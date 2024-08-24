Top track

WOLF EYES + Jaye Jayle + Aseethe + More (Ghost Canyon Fest)

Hi-Dive
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDenver
$26.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GHOST CANYON FEST (https://ghostcanyonfest.com)

NIGHT 2: WOLF EYES + JAYE JAYLE + ASEETHE + NIGHTOSPHERE + GHOSTLIKE + STRESS PALACE + REPLICA CITY (Doors 6pm)

Ghost Canyon Fest is an independently-run DIY music festival based in Denver, CO working in co...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wolf Eyes, Jaye Jayle, Aseethe and 4 more

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

