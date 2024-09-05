Top track

Jasmine Jethwa - Dream Of Running

SE SOUNDS

Fox & Firkin
Thu, 5 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SE SOUNDS is back and better than ever. This time we’re diving into the soul-pop, indie and RnB. Let’s meet the artists:

Jasmine Jethwa:

Jasmine makes swaying, folk-tinged acoustic pop songs with a full voice that teems with rich emotion. Her sonic palet...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jasmine Jethwa

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

