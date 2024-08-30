Top track

Jer, Pollyanna, Soul Meets Body

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, August 30th 2024
JER + Pollyanna + Soul Meets Body
10PM - $20 - All Ages

JER
Gainsville, FL
https://jerska.bandcamp.com/

Most known from their cover songs, albums, and YouTube channel as SKATUNE NETWORK and as the trombonist for WE ARE TH...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JER, Pollyanna

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

