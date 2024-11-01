Top track

TRUST - Official Sanctum Afterparty

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 1 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.97

About

Friday Nov. 1st Chicago's premier Dark Wave night TRUST is back for the Official Sanctum Music Festival After-Party with a special dj set from Shannon of Light Asylum (Brooklyn, NY). TRUST Chicago DJ residents Patrixia, Echodroides, Dead Dogma and Greg Cor...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Light Asylum, EchoDroides

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

