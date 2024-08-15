DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ritual Error / Achers / Yarraman / Tethered

Two Palms
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
£6
About

Bring yer earplugs, this is gonna be a noisy one...

Diminishing Returns are back on their bullcrap with another stonking lineup of the finest below-the-fold guitar music the UK has to offer:

Ritual Error (nasty discordant noise rock/post-hc grooves; http...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Diminishing Returns
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yarraman, Ritual Error

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

