Top track

Subsonica - Tutti I Miei Sbagli

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cuori Impavidi: Subsonica

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Subsonica - Tutti I Miei Sbagli
Got a code?

About

Sabato 7 settembre 𝘊𝘜𝘖𝘙𝘐 𝘐𝘔𝘗𝘈𝘝𝘐𝘋𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘰 SUBSONICA

Non è realtà aumentata: è tutto vero! La miglior live band italiana porta la sua astronave nei pressi dell’Idroscalo. Non sarà una data come le altre, ma l’ultima del “La Bolla...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Frogger Società Cooperativa a R.L..

Lineup

Subsonica

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.