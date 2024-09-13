Top track

Heavenless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Uzumaki

The Hope and Ruin
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heavenless
Got a code?

About

Uzumaki’s debut album ‘waded’ will be released 13th September via Everything Sucks Music. Its killer lead single - ‘Scenes of Beauty’ - introduced the scuzzed-up, Britpop-imbibed, singalong magic of ‘waded’ with aplomb. This band embody that 90s slacker-gr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

UZUMAKI

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.