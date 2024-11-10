Top track

Ed Harcourt

Lafayette
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Presents:

This is a 16+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

