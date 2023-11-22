DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jasper Høiby’s 3Elements

Purcell Room
22 Nov - 23 Nov
£26.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
As the founding member of Phronesis, one of the most talked about and acclaimed European bands during the last decade, Jasper Høiby now returns with his new piano trio 3Elements. With a melodic and bold sound of visceral and kinetic musical interplay and f...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jasper Høiby

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

