Dozer, Gozu, High Desert Queen

The Garrison
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$33.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One of Sweden's first and most enduring stoner rock bands, Dozer were formed in 1995 by vocalist and guitarist Frederik Nordin, lead guitarist Tommi Holappa, drummer Erik Bäckwall, and bassist Magnus Larsson, who would soon quit to pursue a martial arts ca...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet
Lineup

Gozu, High Desert Queen

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

