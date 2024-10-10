DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE HUMAN VEIL and STELLVRIS come to 229 on 10th October.
Supports TBC.
£12 ADV, more on the door.
Access Information: https://229.london/access/
This is a standing event. We operate a No Readmissions policy.
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
