Comedy Night hosted by Cortney Warner

The Blue Room
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Limited Seating Available - First Come First Served

comedians:

MK Gannon

Sarah Dalton

Brian “Bcov” Covington

Britt Beer

James Holiday

Mark Anundson

And DJ guest: Night Legs (Olivia Jean & Erica Salazar)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Third Man Events.
Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

