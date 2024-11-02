Top track

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Papillon
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£18.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Benjamin Francis Leftwich is an English indie-folk singer, songwriter and guitarist from York, who has also songwritten for The 1975. On 2021’s To Carry A While, he pairs his gentle acoustic sound with vulnerable lyrics discussing his sobriety journey.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Artistic transformation is often associated with a blast of fanfare – the dramatic unveiling of a new look, or lofty announcement of the revelation that prompted such a change. In the case of Benjamin Francis Leftwich, reinvention transpires with significa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

