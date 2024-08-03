DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TAYLOR VS. BEYONCE

The Victoria
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This ain't Texas. No, it's Dalston and we're bringing you a night of pure pop royalty.

Join us for back to back hits plus a whole load of pop classics.

FREE ENTRY!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shuffle LDN.

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.