Fantasma Negra is a post-punk band from the South Side of Chicago reigning from one of it's most beautiful and cultured neighborhoods- ‘Little Village’
Cobra Lounge presents...
Fantasma Negra: Album Release Show
Killmoves
Heels
Elusions
$15 ADV // $18.50 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
