Top track

Tendertwin - Tidal Insomniac

Tendertwin + Zami Yazeed + MARY

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Tendertwin is a forager for half-lived stories. Born in Istanbul, Bilge Nur Yilmaz's distinctive voice subtly soaks up Turkey’s rich musical heritage from the lapping tides of the Black Sea and Mediterranean, and filters it through drifting time spent in P...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.

Lineup

Zami Yazeed, Tendertwin

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

