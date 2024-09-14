Top track

Girl Ray

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Girl
About

Bird On The Wire presents

Girl Ray

+ Eva May

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Girl Ray, Eva May

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

