Out Of Office: Live Bands + DJ's

Amazing Grace
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Put your Out of Office on and get your weekend started, at Amazing Grace!

Featuring disco, funk, soul, and old-school hip-hop musicians and DJs from all across the UK to deliver a night of excellent music.

Last guaranteed entry: 8pm

Happy hour from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

