Mary Ocher

Cafe OTO
Sun, 9 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.28

About

Berlin's Mary Ocher has been pushing the boundaries between pop and avant-garde for almost two decades, with playful and colorful form, and clever content that winks at everyone who recognizes its cultural and historical references.

Ocher is a self-taught...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Ocher

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

