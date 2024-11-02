Top track

Dame Area

The Lexington
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dame Area bring their unique live show to The Lexington on Saturday November 2nd.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dame Area

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
