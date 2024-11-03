DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Royal Republic

New Century
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live Nation presents Royal Republic

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Live Nation
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Royal Republic

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

