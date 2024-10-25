DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Olivia Barton

Songbyrd
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Olivia Barton writes songs that sound like stream-of-consciousness journal entries—because they are. Olivia asks and answers questions in real time, taking you through a “diary of the healing process” (Sound of Boston). The 90s-inspired folk-pop songs live...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olivia Barton

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

