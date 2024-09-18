DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PATTI SMITH AT ST PAUL’S CATHEDRAL

St. Paul's Cathedral
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £46
This September, London’s iconic St Paul’s Cathedral will open up the doors for fabric again, this time featuring the legendary Patti Smith.

Patti, a multidisciplinary artist whose groundbreaking work has inspired generations, will take over the London lan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by fabric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FAUZIA, Patti Smith

Venue

St. Paul's Cathedral

St Paul's Cathedral, St Paul's Church Yard, London, England EC4M 8AD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

