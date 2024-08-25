DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REGGAE SUNDAY CARNIVAL SPECIAL

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 25 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's Carnival weekend, so you know Hoots is going to bring you a BIG party - and the best thing is FOR FREE

Join us for a free all-day party in the heart of Brixton. Get down early, enjoy the sunshine and the riddims in true Brixton Style.

🔥🌴LINEUP🌴🔥...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

