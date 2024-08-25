DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's Carnival weekend, so you know Hoots is going to bring you a BIG party - and the best thing is FOR FREE
Join us for a free all-day party in the heart of Brixton. Get down early, enjoy the sunshine and the riddims in true Brixton Style.
🔥🌴LINEUP🌴🔥...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.