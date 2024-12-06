DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The KVB - Lizard Club, Caserta

Lizard Club
Fri, 6 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsCaserta
€18
About

Prima volta in Campania per la band Shoegaze britannica!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Produzioni Kundali srls.

Lineup

The KVB

Venue

Lizard Club

Strada Statale 7 Via Appia 12, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

