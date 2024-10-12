Top track

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sofia Kourtesis (DJ)

Patterns
Sat, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side
Got a code?

About Sofia Kourtesis

Wherever Sofia Kourtesis finds herself – Lima, Hamburg or New York – she collects postcards of sounds that piece together to form a vivid slice of house music. Now based in Berlin, 2021’s Fresia Magdalena saw the DJ craft danceable love letters to her fami Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Berlin-based, Peruvian-Greek producer and singer-songwriter Sofia Kourtesis is an artist that elicits colorful imagery and dreamlike soundscapes throughout her work. With a growing number of international accolades, Kourtesis conjures up music that is both...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofia Kourtesis

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs