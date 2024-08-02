DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pigeon Dog + MORE MONEY + Garden Slug

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

A wonderful night of raw energy, heavy grunge, amazing alternative psych and dreamgaze...get ready to be mesmerized and shaken to your core by these fabulous up-and-coming bands 🔥

PIGEON DOG

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

