Top track

Iorram

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nur: Aidan O’Rourke & friends

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iorram
Got a code?

About

A project brought together by Guest Curator Aidan O’Rourke, celebrating the grit, calibre and charisma of Edinburgh’s grassroots music-making, featuring Brighde Chaimbeul, Bashir Saade, Graeme Stephen and Rachel Sermanni

In 2020, five musicians gathered i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Aidan O'Rourke, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Graeme Stephen and 1 more

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.