Parisian Time Step

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Cabaret/ Concert

CHANSON, TAP DANCE, JOIE DE VIVRE

(FRANÇAIS CI-DESSOUS)

Treat yourself to a delightful soirée celebrating French chanson, jazz, tap dance and Paris! Time travel via French music while experiencing an authentic Frenchy dinner-show* on a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Péniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:00 pm

