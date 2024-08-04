DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cabaret/ Concert
CHANSON, TAP DANCE, JOIE DE VIVRE
(FRANÇAIS CI-DESSOUS)
Treat yourself to a delightful soirée celebrating French chanson, jazz, tap dance and Paris! Time travel via French music while experiencing an authentic Frenchy dinner-show* on a...
