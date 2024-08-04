DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cozy Throne / Arms Like Roses / Be Safe / Castling

Coco's Clubhouse
Sun, 4 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAllston
$14.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DM for Address!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Coco's Clubhouse

Cleveland Circle, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

